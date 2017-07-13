

The Canadian Press





Police say a 17-year-old girl is facing a murder charge related to the death of an Ontario man who went missing last month.

Provincial police say 48-year-old Douglas Hill was last seen on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve on June 24.

They say their investigation led them to reclassify his disappearance as a homicide, though they offered no details as to what led them to that conclusion.

On Wednesday, police charged the girl with second-degree murder in Hill's death. She cannot be identified. They did not indicate whether the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Police say their investigation continues.