

CTVNews.ca Staff





It doesn’t get more Canadian than this: snow-covered benches, nets made out of winter boots and thousands of young hockey players playing pick-up games along Ottawa’s picturesque Rideau Canal.

The National Capital Commission closed the frozen canal to skaters on Saturday in order to drop the puck on 150 shinny hockey games -- one for each year since Canadian Confederation.

“It’s an honour to be here for 150 years, and it’s just really cool to be here,” Adam Gonsalves, one of the young players, told CTV Ottawa.

Hockey is generally not allowed on the canal, which made today’s event all the more special for the roughly 2,500 kids, aged seven to twelve, who were taking part.

“The ice is a little rougher, but that’s okay,” Gonsalves added, describing his first time on the canal. “It’s just really fun.”

