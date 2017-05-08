

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland police nabbed an alleged car thief on the weekend -- one too young to drive.

They say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after being caught behind the wheel of a new red Chevrolet Cruze allegedly stolen from a St. John's, N.L., dealership.

"Nothing surprises me anymore," Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Monday.

Officers say they spotted the boy driving a car downtown at about 6 a.m. Sunday and recognized him as a suspect in other alleged vehicle thefts.

Police followed him, but say the youth pulled over and then made a run for it.

"He attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended and arrested," said Higdon.

Officers determined the vehicle he'd been driving had been stolen from Hickman Motors.

"They also found him to be in possession of another set of keys belonging to a second stolen vehicle that has, as of this morning, not been located," Higdon said.

The teen was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and breach of court orders.