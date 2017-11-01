14-vehicle crash causes massive fire, multiple deaths on Highway 400
A burned out transport truck is shown following a crash on Hwy. 400 on Tuesday night. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 5:35AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 5:57AM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say there are multiple fatalities after a serious collision south of Barrie, Ont., involving 14 vehicles.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says all lanes of Highway 400 are closed between Country Road 88 and Highway 89 after the crash, which also involved two fuel tanker trucks that caused a massive fire.
Video footage of the scene posted on social media shows towering flames and the sound of explosions.
Schmidt says the cause of the collision, which happened Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, is still under investigation.
But he says it appears that some vehicles may have collided into slowing traffic on the highway.
Schmidt says the road closure will last all day today.
