

CTVNews.ca Staff





One street in Northern Ontario just got a whole lot richer.

A group of 46 people spread across 14 families living on the same street in the community of Garson, just outside of Sudbury, Ont., won the $10 million Lotto Max jackpot over the weekend.

After finding out someone from the Sudbury-area had the winning ticket, Sherry told her husband to check their tickets using the app. When the scan read “Big Winner, $10 million,” she couldn’t believe it.

“I was like ‘Are you freaking kidding me?’ and I am jumping around my kitchen,” Sherry, who did not give her last name, told CTV Northern Ontario Monday.

Sherry then went to tell her neighbours about the win and they didn’t believe her, but the group checked their tickets and sure enough, they’d done it.

“We were reading the numbers and they all matched up and we lost it,” Sherry said. “We ran up and down the street yelling ‘We won! We are millionaires!’”

The 14 families have been playing lottery together for the past two years. Twenty-six adults and 20 children will be sharing the money from the big win.

“The fact we get to do it all together, is just unbelievable,” said Amy, another one of the winners. “That we get to share this experience with our best friends, it’s just too much. Nobody could even ask or dream of what is happening to us today.”

The families will travel to Toronto later this week to claim their prize. They plan to pay off their mortgages, travel and buy some new vehicles.

With a report from CTV Northern Ontario’s Alana Everson