

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta family is pleading for the return of treasured items that were recently stolen from a family property.

Earlier this month, Warren Lindstrom and his family visited their Onoway, Alta. family farmhouse that’s been empty since the death of his parents. As they walked in, they realized the farmhouse had been ransacked.

“They just came in and went through everything, took anything of value,” Lindstrom told CTV Edmonton. “Anything that they could get 10 bucks for, I think.”

The family farmhouse was built by Lindstrom’s father and has been in the family for more than a century. Special keepsakes and expensive tools were kept on the property and organized for safekeeping.

The stolen items included a Bobcat utility work machine, two trailers, a riding lawnmower and several tools worth thousands of dollars. However, the items taken from inside the home are the ones that Lindstrom and his family are most hoping to find.

Items of less monetary value and more sentimental value such as the old spinning wheel used by Lindstrom’s mother and a chest full of old photo albums that date back to the early 1900s were also stolen.

“That’s 100 years of memories and you can’t go to the corner store and buy it,” said Lindstrom.

RCMP are investigating and looking to recover the items.

“We’re all people and we know what it’s like to lose something that means a lot,” said RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

The family was in the middle of going through the precious heirlooms and organizing everything into boxes so they would be able to pass them on to grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the future, Lindstrom said.

He hopes that some of the items may have been dumped at the side of the road but doesn’t have high expectations.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier