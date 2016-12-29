From the highly-speculative “bromance” between two world leaders to a pair of freedom-loving rodents, Canada had its fair share of news stories that stole the spotlight at home and abroad. CTVNews.ca has rounded up some of the most attention-grabbing Canadian stories that made international headlines in 2016.

1) Canada withdraws fighter jets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attracted international attention in October 2015 when he announced he planned to follow through on his campaign promise to withdraw Canada’s CF-18 fighter jets from the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes mission against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The International Business Times reported on Canada’s changed role in the coalition with their headline “In Canada, Justin Trudeau ends ISIS bombing mission, will instead send food, emergency education to Iraq, Syria.” The online news site The New Arab also wrote about Trudeau’s decision in February with the headline, “Canada to end anti-IS strikes 'because Syrians need help.”

In early February, Canada was back in the spotlight when Trudeau declared the jets would be pulled out by Feb. 22. In reality, Canada’s six CF-18 Hornets flew their last mission on Feb. 15, as revealed by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan during a heated debate in the House of Commons on Feb. 17.

Although Canada’s involvement in the coalition’s airstrikes had ended, Trudeau announced that he would triple the size of the military’s troops on the ground.

2) Canada meets 25,000 Syrian refugees target

On Feb. 27, the 25,000th Syrian refugee landed in Montreal, marking the completion of the Liberal government’s election promise to resettle that number of refugees in Canada.

The Liberals had originally set the target date for bringing in the 25,000 refugees for Jan. 1, 2016 but they were unable to meet that initial goal. Canada’s Immigration Minister John McCallum extended the deadline to Feb. 29 when it became clear the number would not be met by New Year’s Day.

Many international news outlets, particularly in Europe, paid close attention to Canada’s ambitious refugee resettlement plan and reported on the original deadline and when that target had been missed. Iran Daily reported on the government’s initial ambitious goal with their headline reading, “Canada to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in 3 months” and even news outlets in Asia followed the missed deadline with The South Asian News posting a story with the headline “Canada unlikely to meet target of 25,000 Syrian refugees by year end.”

The images of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally greeting the first plane load of Syrian refugees arriving in Toronto in December were published around the world. When the goal was eventually reached in February, the milestone was reported by the Middle East Eye news site, The Japan Times and Time magazine to name a few.

3) Obama and Trudeau’s ‘bromance’

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family visited U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House at the beginning of March, the internet delighted in the perceived bonding between the two leaders. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the photos of friendly glances and chummy gestures between the two leaders with many users calling it a “bromance” and numerous others creating hilarious memes about the relationship.

News organizations got in on the fun with headlines such as The Washington Post’s “The budding bromance between President Obama and Canada’s Justin Trudeau” or Deutsche Welle’s “Obama -Trudeau: Bromance or just friendly neighbors?” or Foreign Policy magazine’s “When Justin met Barack”.

Even Obama and Trudeau’s wives appeared to be getting along with first lady Michelle Obama claiming that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was like her “soulmate” during the visit.

Trudeau deployed the “bromance” moniker himself a few months later when Obama was in Ottawa to address parliament in June.

“Finally this House gets to see a bromance up close,” Trudeau said as he introduced the president.

4) Rob Ford’s death

Using adjectives in their headlines such as “notorious,” “controversial,” “tempestuous,” and “troubled,” news organizations from around the globe covered the death of Rob Ford, one of Canada’s most infamous politicians.

Ford died on Mar. 22 at the age of 46 after battling a rare form of cancer for 18 months.

In Oct. 2013, Ford made international headlines after The Toronto Star and the U.S. website Gawker reported that a video of the mayor smoking crack cocaine existed and was being shopped around. After initially denying the allegations, Ford admitted a month later that he had in fact smoked crack cocaine. An international media frenzy ensued with reporters from around the world descending on Toronto to cover the story of the city’s crack-smoking mayor.

While many Canadian news organizations attempted to downplay Ford’s many scandals when he died, international media coverage of his death tended to put more focus on the controversies that put him on their radar in the first place. The New York Times’ headline was “Rob Ford, Blustery Ex-Mayor of Toronto Whose Struggles Went Public, Dies at 46” while The Telegraph reported “Rob Ford, former Toronto mayor plagued by drug abuse scandals, dies after fighting cancer” and China Daily wrote that “Toronto’s colorful former mayor Rob Ford dies of cancer."

5) Fort McMurray wildfire

The devastating Fort McMurray wildfire, which destroyed 2,400 homes and prompted the largest mass evacuation in Alberta’s history, garnered international attention during the spring of 2016.

The fire was first discovered on May 1. The dramatic pictures of residents fleeing the flames during the evacuation and the resulting destruction in the aftermath were widely shared around the world. U.S. broadcaster NBC News even sent their own crew into Fort McMurray to capture footage of the natural disaster.

At its peak, the fire nicknamed “The Beast,” grew to nearly 590,000 hectares. Approximately 90,000 residents were displaced during the fire and the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the cost of the damage from the fire at $3.58 billion.

6) The great capybara escape

In late May, a pair of giant rodents sent the city of Toronto into a tizzy and became the subject of intense interest after they went missing from the High Park Zoo. The capybaras, a male and female dubbed Bonnie and Clyde, escaped their handlers on the day of their arrival at the zoo on May 24.

The capybaras caper captivated social media users, inspiring endless memes, parody Twitter accounts from their perspective on the lam and the popular hashtag #CapybaraWatch. Local, national and international news outlets closely followed every development in the search for the furry fugitives as zoo workers and volunteers spent weeks scouring the 399-acre park.

Outlets such as The New York Times and Public Radio International poked fun at the adorable capybaras’ tale of escape with cute headlines, such as “Toronto on the Lookout for 2 Escapees — Rodents from a Zoo” and “It's back to the pen for Canada's fugitive capybaras.”

The first capybara was eventually found on June 12. The second capybara eluded capture for another two weeks before it was finally caught on June 28.

7) Trudeau attends Toronto’s Pride parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to attract international attention in 2016 when he became the first sitting prime minister to march in Toronto’s annual Pride parade on July 3.

Wearing a pale pink shirt and white pants, a smiling Trudeau posed for photos, danced and waved a large rainbow Canada flag as he walked in solidarity with members of the LGBT community, including a gay Syrian refugee who arrived in Toronto just a month before the parade. Before he was prime minister, Trudeau regularly attended pride parades in other Canadian cities. During the summer’s Toronto parade, he expressed his frustration that his attendance was garnering so much attention at home and abroad.

"It shouldn’t be a big thing that that prime minister is walking in Pride parade and from now on it won’t,” Trudeau said in an interview on the day.

8) The royal tour in Canada

From The Borneo Post in Malaysia to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in the U.S., news organizations, entertainment publications and gossip columns from around the world closely followed every step of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour in Canada in September.

Prince William and his wife Catherine brought along their two children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, on the eight-day visit throughout B.C. and the Yukon. The media attention was particularly intense during the visit because it was the first official trip for Princess Charlotte and photographers were itching to snap some shots of the newest royal.

Prince George produced perhaps the most-talked about story from the Canadian tour when he refused to high-five (or low-five or handshake) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the airport tarmac when the royal family first arrived. The British media had a field day poking fun at the perceived “snub” and the awkward encounter generated headlines such as “Sorry, one doesn’t high-five commoners” by The Daily Mail and “No five: Prince George refuses greeting from Canada's Justin Trudeau” from The Guardian.

Of course, the children weren’t the only highlights of the visit. The Duchess of Cambridge’s fashion choices were also the subject of intense scrutiny throughout the tour. Vanity Fair prioritized her style in their headline, “Kate Middleton’s fashion, Princess Charlotte’s balloons, and the best moments of the royal Canada tour,” and The Telegraph’s headline revealed their focus of the visit, “Every outfit analysed: How the Duchess did Canada in serious high fashion style.”

9) Canada signs CETA

On Oct. 30, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a last-minute trip to Brussels, Belgium to sign the highly-anticipated Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union. The controversial free trade deal would remove about 98 per cent of all tariffs on goods traded between Canada and the EU.

Many European news organizations covered all of the talks leading up to the treaty’s signing, including the hiccup with the Belgian region of Wallonia. The regional parliament there created a stir when it blocked the agreement out of concern for its farming industry and welfare standards.

Canada’s International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland dominated international headlines when she walked out on negotiations with the region’s officials out of frustration. The media in the U.K. were also particularly concerned with how Britain’s recent Brexit vote would impact the CETA.

10) Canadian immigration website overwhelmed

On Nov. 8 as the results of the U.S. presidential election began to roll in and then-candidate Donald Trump’s victory became increasingly apparent, the Canadian immigration website experienced a surge of unexpected activity. The surge was so great that the website crashed that evening and users were no longer able to access the site.

In the days following, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed that the spike came from more than 200,000 users visiting the site that evening. Of those 200,000 visitors, approximately 50 per cent had American IP addresses. The story made headlines from the U.S. to Europe to Japan accompanied by stories on how desperate Americans were visiting the Canadian immigration website to flee the U.S. and a Trump presidency.

This wasn’t the first time Canada’s immigration website attracted international attention during the election. Earlier this year, on Mar. 1, the website saw a spike in U.S. traffic when the results of Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the U.S. primaries, came in. Trump and then-candidate Hillary Clinton each won the majority of states, which casted votes for their party’s nominee that day. There was also a surge in Google searches for “moving to Canada” on Super Tuesday and the following day.

From welcoming thousands of desperate newcomers to hosting royalty to promoting LGBT rights, Canada grabbed the world’s attention on a number of issues and for a variety of reasons. With a newly-elected leader at the helm proposing a new direction for the country, Canada certainly had an interesting 2016.