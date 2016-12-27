

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





In many ways, 2016 has been a very bad year for millions of people around the world. There were more deadly terror attacks in Europe and the Middle East, the war in Syria rages on, and the effects of a deeply divisive U.S. election campaign are being felt well beyond America’s borders.

The world also lost revered artists who gave people an escape with their music and lyrics: David Bowie, Prince, and Canada’s own Leonard Cohen were among those who died this year.

Thankfully, there were also plenty of reminders of human kindness and generosity. Here are 10 Canadian stories from 2016 that restored our faith in humanity:

Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip bring Canadians together

After Gord Downie announced that he's battling terminal brain cancer and embarking on one last tour with his band, the Tragically Hip, Canadians from coast to coast to coast simultaneously mourned and celebrated the singer. The emotional “Man Machine Poem” concerts – especially the final show in Kingston, Ont. – were a unifying force, bringing together the young and the old. The tour also raised more than $1 million for brain cancer research and allowed Downie to shine a spotlight on the issues plaguing Canada’s indigenous people.

Outpouring of support for Fort McMurray wildfire victims

After a wildfire swept through Fort McMurray, Alta., in May, destroying more than 2,000 homes and buildings and forcing the largest evacuation in the province’s history, Canadians across the country mobilized to help those affected. From an Ontario boy whose lemonade stand raised more than $2,500 for wildfire victims, to the hundreds of people and businesses who offered help to a bride who lost her dress in the fire, there was no shortage of uplifting stories. By August, nearly $300 million was donated to the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire recovery.

'That's just who I am': Halifax cop praised for simple act of kindness

An image of a Halifax police officer sitting on the sidewalk beside a busker went viral in May, and sparked the hashtag #HaliCop. People around the country were touched by the image of an officer making the effort to interact with people from all walks of life. The officer said he was just doing his job.

Missionary reunites with children he smuggled out of communist Laos

After nearly 40 years, former missionary Reg Reimer was reunited with the boys he helped smuggle out of communist Laos during a potentially dangerous mission in 1977. Rick Jocson, who was rescued when he was just three years old, called the reunion at the Calgary International Airport “really emotional.”

Officers prepare meal for injured man who hadn't eaten in 2 days

A 911 call about a possible break-in ended with two police officers preparing a meal for an injured man who had not eaten in two days. Const. Heather Burgess, of the Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario, and her partner Const. Jay Van Kalsbeek realized that the man who called police had a broken hip and couldn’t get up to investigate a noise he had heard. They made him roast beef, potatoes and vegetables before heading out.

Boy's tribute to brother with Down syndrome goes viral

A Nova Scotia boy’s video tribute to his younger brother with Down syndrome racked up 11 million views and touched hearts around the world. In the video, Turner Scott professes his love for his brother Griffin and explains how he protects him from bullies.

Transgender teen finds acceptance on football field

A bullied transgender teenager from Halifax found acceptance and courage on the football field after switching high schools in the fall. Kenny Cooley said he was initially nervous to try out for the football team at his new school, but soon realized that his teammates and coach were very caring and open-minded. He shared his story in hopes that it would encourage others.

'Humanity at its best': Mother who fell off Trinidad cliff returns home

A Toronto mother who fell off a cliff in Trinidad was able to return home thanks to a successful crowdfunding effort. A GoFundMe campaign raised about $60,000 to help Elissa Antonio board an air ambulance back to Toronto and receive treatment for her injuries, which included a broken pelvis and leg. One of Antonio’s friends said the successful crowdfunding campaign showed “humanity at its best.”

'Heartwarming' video of gas station employee dancing with senior goes viral

A young gas station employee in Nova Scotia gave everyone a lesson on exceptional customer service after obliging an elderly woman who wanted to dance in the store. Security footage captured the sweet encounter of the young man with the woman, as her husband looked on with a smile.

Ottawa bus driver comforts woman fleeing assault

Last spring, an Ottawa bus driver received plenty of recognition after he was spotted comforting a woman who appeared to have fled a domestic assault. OC Transpo driver Dan Stoddard said he was simply doing his job when he noticed a woman in distress. “I helped with what I was able to help with.”