

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A police officer in Abbotsford, B.C., has died following an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who had allegedly stolen a vehicle.

Abbotsford police Chief Bob Rich says the department received a phone call about a stolen vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. today.

He says the caller remained at the scene and blocked the vehicle, but the suspect emerged and began shooting at him.

Police officers were called and Rich says after an exchange of gunfire an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rich says he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and police officers pursued him to the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Fraser Highway.

Rich says a man in his 60s from Alberta was apprehended and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased officer's name has not been released.