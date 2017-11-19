1 dead after training exercise at CFB Shilo
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 11:08AM EST
One person is dead following a training exercise at CFB Shilo, a spokesperson for the Canadian Forces tells CTV News.
"Family notification is still ongoing. We will not release any further information until that has been properly completed," Lori Truscott said in an emailed statement.
The base is located about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
