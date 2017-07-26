

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Yellow Pages Ltd. (TSX:Y) says chief executive Julien Billot has left the company.

The company says the board has named chief financial officer Ken Taylor as interim chief executive and has started a search for a permanent successor.

The company also says it expects to hit its 2017 targets for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

However, it expects to fall short of its target for digital revenue growth.

Yellow Pages says digital revenue has improved but it now expects to fall short of a target of four per cent growth.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 10.