Workers at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg vote to unionize, second group to do so
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 10:47AM EDT
WINNIPEG -- Employees at a Tim Hortons (TSX:QSR) in Winnipeg have voted to unionize.
Workers United Canada Council says 15 people at the Lombard Avenue location have agreed to unionize with them, the second group of Tim Hortons employees to do so in the city.
They will be joining 35 Tim Hortons workers at the Portage Avenue and Wall Street location, who have been represented by Workers United since 2015.
Workers United represents workers in industries including garment and textile, food service, hospitality and manufacturing.
