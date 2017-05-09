Social media users are hanging Dove out to dry over a new ad campaign meant to promote positive body image.

The controversy surrounds the soapmaker's new "Real Beauty Bottles," which are contoured to represent six different body shapes. Dove says the bottles are designed to "celebrate the many shapes and sizes of beauty."

"Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes," the company says in a video to launch the line of body wash bottles. The video shows the bottles being made from plastic on an assembly line.

The bottles range from tall and slim, to medium-height and curvy, to extremely squat and wide. Dove says the limited-edition bottles are designed to "make every woman their own very limited edition."

In other words, enjoy your pear-shaped bottle of body wash.

Social media users attacked the campaign shortly after its launch, by offering up alternative bottles to "celebrate" their own body shapes. Their tongue-in-cheek substitutes included everything from bear-shaped honey bottles to massive jugs of laundry detergent.

Several users made resentful comments about anyone who would buy the tall, skinny bottle.

"I guess I'm the big blob in the middle," one user tweeted in response to a photo lineup of the bottles. "Gee, this will really be a 'feel good' purchase."

Others criticized Dove for creating a body image issue where there didn't need to be one.

"I just want to buy my body wash, not to be reminded that I'm pear-shaped," one woman wrote on Twitter. "Women don't need to be categorized."

Dove has spent decades incorporating body-positive messages into its advertising through its "Real Beauty" campaign.

In a mission statement on Dove's website, the company says it always features "real women, never models" in its ads, and that it seeks to portray women "as they are in real life."