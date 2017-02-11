

Some restaurants are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year and it’s all thanks to where Feb. 14 falls on the calendar.

Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant & Foodservices Association, says the fact that this Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday right after the Family Day long weekend will provide a “a real bonus” for restauranteurs.

People are already more likely to go out on weekends, and many will also feel obliged to go out and splurge on Tuesday -- a winter weeknight when they might normally stay home. The holiday Monday in B.C. provides another opportunity for romantic nights out.

Tostenson said restauranteurs really need the bump in business this year because many diners have stayed home to avoid the snowy weather.

Wayne Sych, Executive Chef of the Vancouver restaurant Joe Fortes, said he is ready for a rush that could be even busier than Mother’s Day. Sych expects to serve about 4,000 people over the five days from Friday and Tuesday.

