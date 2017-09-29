Whole Foods says customer payment information was hacked
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2010 file photo, a man stocks apples in the produce section at Whole Foods, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 10:16AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Whole Foods says the credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars were exposed to hackers.
The grocer, which was recently acquired by Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.com Inc., says the data breach did not affect its main checkout registers or any Amazon.com shoppers.
Whole Foods did not say which of its 470 stores were affected, and a spokeswoman declined to answer any questions. The Whole Food stores that do have in-store restaurants and bars tend to be in or near cities.
Whole Foods says it is investigating the hack.
