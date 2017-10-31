WestJet third-quarter profit up from year ago as it carries more passengers
In this file photo, a WestJet Boeing 737-700 arrives at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 7:21AM EDT
CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. saw its third-quarter profit grow by about 20 per cent compared with a year ago as it increased capacity and traffic.
The airline (TSX:WJA) says it earned $138.4 million or $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit of $116.0 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $1.22 billion, up from $1.12 billion.
Capacity in the quarter measured by available seat miles increased 5.8 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles increased 7.9 per cent compared with a year ago.
WestJet's load factor for the quarter amounted to 85.7 per cent, up from 84.0 per cent.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- WestJet third-quarter profit up from year ago as it carries more passengers
- New Zealand moves to ban foreigners from buying homes
- Unease over NAFTA fate on display at Washington event with business, lawmakers
- World shares mixed after Wall St pull-back, weak China data
- Samsung Electronics logs record-high profit on memory chips