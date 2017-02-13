

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- WestJet is taking on Air Canada on its home turf, pursuing one of the largest expansions in its history in Quebec.

The Calgary-based company (TSX:WJA) has announced 105 more flights per week in the province on top of the 140 it has now.

The airline, which has operated in Quebec since 2003, is adding daily flights between Montreal and Quebec City, Halifax and Boston.

Bob Cummings, executive vice-president of commercial for WestJet, says there is room in Quebec for two large airlines, which compete fiercely in each other's territory.

Cummings says WestJet's expansion will also allow more people to connect to its network flying across Canada, to Europe and elsewhere.

WestJet says the expansion is possible after it required all flight attendants hired since 2014 to be bilingual.