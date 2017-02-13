WestJet takes on Air Canada on its home turf by increasing service in Quebec
A WestJet plane at Vancouver International Airport in on Feb. 3, 2014.(The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 2:17PM EST
MONTREAL -- WestJet is taking on Air Canada on its home turf, pursuing one of the largest expansions in its history in Quebec.
The Calgary-based company (TSX:WJA) has announced 105 more flights per week in the province on top of the 140 it has now.
The airline, which has operated in Quebec since 2003, is adding daily flights between Montreal and Quebec City, Halifax and Boston.
Bob Cummings, executive vice-president of commercial for WestJet, says there is room in Quebec for two large airlines, which compete fiercely in each other's territory.
Cummings says WestJet's expansion will also allow more people to connect to its network flying across Canada, to Europe and elsewhere.
WestJet says the expansion is possible after it required all flight attendants hired since 2014 to be bilingual.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- WestJet takes on Air Canada on its home turf by increasing service in Quebec
- Sears and Kmart remove some Trump products online
- Ex-SNC-Lavalin execs acquitted of bribery charges after wiretap evidence nixed
- Federal task force to review wired glass use in building code
- Trump's south Florida estate raises ethics questions