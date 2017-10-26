

CTVNews.ca Staff





As new security screenings for all passengers on U.S-bound flights begin on Thursday, at least one Canadian airline says it doesn’t expect to see an immediate impact on its customers.

In a statement to CTV News, WestJet said it’s aware of the new security regulations and continues to “work closely with the Transportation Security Administration to ensure the safety and security of our guests and crew as they travel to the U.S.

“At this time, there will be no impact to our guests travelling to the U.S,” the statement said.

U.S. officials said the new regulations will cover all 2,100 flights from around the world entering America on any given day, and may include short interviews with passengers, heightened screening of personal electronic devices, and stricter security procedures around airport terminals.

However, it is still unclear exactly how U.S. officials will carry out and enforce the new screening rules.

Speaking to CTV News Channel Thursday from Boston, airline safety and security expert Todd Curtis said his main concern is that certain passengers will be profiled and targeted for the extra screenings.

“Like most security procedures, there is very little transparency to the public as to what risk factors are being looked at,” Curtis said. “People who are at the front lines make a subjective decision as to who should be questioned, who should be searched.”

He said it’s inevitable that travellers of certain ethnicities or nationalities “will be unduly searched.”

In March, the U.S. introduced a laptop ban in the cabins of some airlines operating flights from the Middle East over concerns that extremists could hide bombs inside of them. The ban was lifted after those airlines began using devices like CT scanners to examine electronics before passengers boarded planes heading to the U.S.

In September, U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration announced new restrictions on travellers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. It’s the latest version of a travel ban Trump has been trying to impose since taking office, even though previous bans were challenged and blocked by U.S. courts.

