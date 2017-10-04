

CTVNews.ca Staff





Washington will hit Montreal-based Bombardier with new anti-dumping duties Thursday, CTV News has learned.

That follows last week’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce of a 219-per-cent countervailing duty on the company’s CSeries jets.

The Commerce Department took action after a complaint from Boeing, which claims that Bombardier has an unfair advantage because of government subsidies.

When Bombardier secured a deal to deliver up to 125 of its CS100s to Delta Air Lines, Boeing alleged that Bombardier was able to offer the jets for much cheaper than the $6 billion list price.

The Liberal government has threatened to cancel its plan to buy 18 Super Hornets from Boeing, while Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has called for a ban on Boeing aircraft parts and planes from entering Canada.

Last week, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called for a calmer approach. His city is home to a Boeing plant that employs 1,400 people, and hopes the industry will grow in Western Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press