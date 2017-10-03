

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Wall Street set another record high today on minor gains as the Toronto Stock Exchange inched forward and the loonie cleared 80 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 23.51 points to 15,728.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 84.07 points to 22,641.67. The S&P 500 index edged up 5.46 points to 2,534.58 and the Nasdaq composite index added 14.99 points to 6,531.71.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80 cents US, up 0.03 of a cent.

The November crude contract fell 16 cents to US$50.42 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract gave back $1.20 cents to US$1,274.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.96 a pound.