Wall St. hits 3rd straight record high, as TSX falls amid oil supply glut fears
A TMX Group ticker is seen in Toronto, on May 9, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 12:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 4:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- Wall Street inched toward its third-straight record high today as Canada's biggest stock index slipped into the red and oil prices fell amid concerns of a supply glut.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.51 points to 15,721.00.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 19.97 points to 22,661.64. The S&P 500 index was up 3.16 of a point to 2,537.74 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 2.92 points to 6,534.63.
The November crude contract was down 44 cents to US$49.98 per barrel following reports that U.S. crude exports jumped to 1.98 million barrels per day, marking the fourth weekly increase.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.13 cents US, up 0.13 of a cent.
Elsewhere in commodities, the November natural gas contract advanced five cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU, the December gold contract gained $2.20 to US$1,276.80 an ounce, and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.96 a pound.
