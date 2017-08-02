Vancouver residential property benchmark prices cracks $1 million
A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 3:28PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typical price of a home in Metro Vancouver has surpassed $1 million.
The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in the area is currently $1,019,400, up 8.7 per cent from July 2016.
The benchmark price for detached properties in the area is about $1.612 million, for attached properties $763,700 and for apartments $616,600.
While home prices jumped, there were more listings and fewer sales in Metro Vancouver last month.
The board says there were 2,960 residential property sales in the region -- down 8.2 per cent from a year ago -- and 5,256 properties were newly listed for sale last month. That brought the total number of properties above 9,000 for the first time this year.
Today also marks the one-year anniversary since the province's former Liberal government imposed a 15-per-cent foreign buyers' tax, aimed at cooling the hot housing market. The new NDP government has said it's reviewing whether the tax and other measures were effective.
