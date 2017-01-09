Valeant sells cancer vaccine, skincare brands for more than $2.1B
Valeant Pharmaceutical's head office is seen in Laval, Que., Tuesday, June 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 11:46PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:14AM EST
LAVAL, Que. - Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX:VRX) said early Tuesday that it has sold off chunks of the company to foreign companies in two transactions.
The Laval-Que.-based pharmaceutical company said it has agreed to sell three skincare brands to Paris-based L'Oreal for $1.3 billion in cash.
Word of this sale came just hours after Valeant said it had sold its interest in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to a privately-owned Chinese conglomerate, Sanpower Group, for $819.9 million.
Valeant said the CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI product lines have annualized revenue of about $168 million while Dendreon's only commercialized product is called Provenge, a vaccine for prostate cancer treatment.
Both sales, which are expected to close in the first half of 2017 and are subject to customary closing conditions, are part of Valeant's effort to streamline its businesses and pay down its debts.
"We are pleased to announce the progress we are making in reshaping our product portfolio and driving value for our shareholders," said Valeant CEO Joseph C. Papa.
"Our remaining consumer products business is well positioned for continued advancement within Valeant's portfolio."
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- North Korean officials scrambling to boost economy
- Victoria facing property shortage as more flock for lifestyle change
- B.C. First Nation expected to launch court challenge of LNG approval
- Valeant sells cancer vaccine, skincare brands for more than $2.1B
- China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production