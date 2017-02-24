

CTVNews.ca Staff





A modest-style clothing collection that features hijabs and abayas is making its debut at Canada’s two Uniqlo clothing stores.

The clothing collection is by U.K.-born fashion designer Hana Tajima and features 30 items in 81 colours and patterns.

Starting Friday, the collection is available at Uniqlo’s two Canadian locations, both of which are in Toronto.

In a news release, Uniqlo said that through the Hana Tajima collection, “we are introducing new lightweight fabrics and cutting details that enhance the natural movement of the body.”

Prices range from $14.90 for a high-neck sleeveless T-shirt to dresses for $79.90. A hijab retails for $39.90, while an inner hijab is $14.90.

Though hijabs and abayas are traditionally worn by people of Muslim faith, Uniqlo said the clothing line is for everyone.

“We really made sure that this collection would be appealing to everybody because Uniqlo is all about lifewear, and we’re all about making sure that we’re solving everybody’s problems not just one niche market,” a Uniqlo spokesperson told CP24 on Friday.

The Japanese clothing company has said customers are shopping for more modest wardrobe options.

The collection is “predicted to be a great fit for Canada’s rich cultural environment and diverse population,” Uniqlo said in a news release.

Uniqlo unveiled an entire line of hijabs last summer. The collection, which also included clothing made of “lightweight” fabrics and loose silhouettes, was initially launched in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.