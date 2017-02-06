

Josh Dehaas, CTVNews.ca





The ridesharing company Uber is threatening to leave London, Ont., if city council votes in favour of a proposed bylaw that would require cameras in vehicles.

Taxi drivers, meanwhile, say they will withdraw their services if Uber is legalized by council at the same meeting on Feb. 14.

The proposed new vehicle for hire by-law would require cameras “capable of recording images of the person in the cab at all hours of the day and night” and “forward facing images of the road as seen by the driver.”

Some Uber drivers in Canada already have cameras in their vehicles. An Ottawa driver captured what appears to be a rider snorting cocaine in his vehicle on Sunday. Uber said the rider has been banned from using the app.

The London bylaw update would also effectively legalize UberX, the smartphone app that connects passengers with drivers offering rides in their personal vehicles, often at prices lower than those charged by taxi companies.

Uber argues cameras are unnecessary because it already has safety measures in place, including background checks and the fact that users are provided with drivers’ names, photos, licence plate numbers and vehicle information.

“This requirement for cameras will make it impossible for people in London to earn a flexible income driving with Uber,” according to the company’s petition, which has more than 6,000 signatures.

Uber points out that Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Oakville, Hamilton have all approved ridesharing without any camera requirement.

Driver Steve Everett told CTV London that if Uber leaves it would be “tragic” for both riders and drivers.

Hasan Savehilaghi, General Manager of Yellow Taxi in London, said that if council votes to legalize UberX, cab drivers will withdraw their services.

Savehilaghi said that he believes a taxi strike would force city council to “notice how significant and essential this service has been and still is.”