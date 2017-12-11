Uber charges Toronto customer more than $18,000 for short downtown ride
An Uber spokesperson confirmed the incident, and says the rider had been fully refunded.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 5:27PM EST
TORONTO - Uber is apologizing to customer who was charged more than $18,000 for a short ride in downtown Toronto.
Photos posted on social media over the weekend showed that an Uber rider was billed $18,518.50 for a 21-minute Uber ride.
An Uber spokesperson confirmed the incident, and says the rider had been fully refunded.
Uber staff say the massive over-charge was a result of driver error, not a technical glitch.
Uber says the ride in question took place in a traditional taxi cab signed up to the ridehailing service -- an option available to customers in Toronto -- and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab's meter.
The spokesperson says the company continues to look into what happened.
My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC— Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Conservatives ask OPP to investigate ineligible expenses by power generators
- Of government and golf courses: Mulroney's East Coast experiment, 30 years later
- Uber charges Toronto customer more than $18,000 for short downtown ride
- Stay request at insider trading trial for ex-Amaya CEO David Baazov, others
- Onex Corp. to buy venue manager SMG Holdings for undisclosed price