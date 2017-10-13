Uber appeals decision to cancel its London licence
FILE - Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is seen in this July 13, 2012 photo. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 7:40AM EDT
LONDON -- Uber has appealed the decision to deny it a new operating licence in London.
The ride-hailing app had until Friday to file an appeal, which will allow it to continue operating while the case is heard. It said in a statement it was hoping to "continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London."
Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, met transport commissioner Mike Brown last week. Khosrowshahi apologized for "the mistakes" the company had made.
London's transport authorities decided last month not to renew Uber's operating license, citing a lack of corporate responsibility.
The authorities have a number of concerns about Uber, including its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and its use of technology that allegedly helps it to evade law enforcement officials.
