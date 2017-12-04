U.S. stocks higher following tax bill passage, TSX slips lower
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept lower in late-morning trading as U.S. markets surged higher in the wake of the U.S. Senate's passage of a tax bill.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.99 points to 16,036.98, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 226.40 points to 24,457.99. The S&P 500 index was up 11.69 points to 2,653.91 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 39.81 points to 6,807.78.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.68 cents US, up from an average price of 78.56 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was down 77 cents to US$57.59 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents to US$3.02 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$4.30 to US$1,278.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.09 a pound.
