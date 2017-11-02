

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has reduced softwood lumber duties for all but two Canadian producers.

In its final determination released today, most Canadian producers will pay a combined countervailing and anti-dumping rate of 20.83 per cent, down from 26.75 per cent in the preliminary determinations issued earlier this year.

The rate for Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP) rises marginally to 17.9 per cent from 17.41 per cent and J.D. Irving inches up to 9.92 per cent from 9.89 per cent.

West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFT) will continue to pay the highest duties, but its total is being cut to 23.7 per cent from 30.88 per cent.

Canfor (TSX:CFP) is next at 22.13, down from 27.98, Tolko at 22.07 vs. 27.03. Irving will pay 3.34 per cent in countervailing duties and no anti-dumping tariff, down from 9.89 per cent.

The U.S. International Trade Commission has 45 days to issue its final determination on whether the American lumber industry suffered harm.