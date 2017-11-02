U.S. softwood duties reduced for all but 2 Cdn. producers
Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 12:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has reduced softwood lumber duties for all but two Canadian producers.
In its final determination released today, most Canadian producers will pay a combined countervailing and anti-dumping rate of 20.83 per cent, down from 26.75 per cent in the preliminary determinations issued earlier this year.
The rate for Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP) rises marginally to 17.9 per cent from 17.41 per cent and J.D. Irving inches up to 9.92 per cent from 9.89 per cent.
West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFT) will continue to pay the highest duties, but its total is being cut to 23.7 per cent from 30.88 per cent.
Canfor (TSX:CFP) is next at 22.13, down from 27.98, Tolko at 22.07 vs. 27.03. Irving will pay 3.34 per cent in countervailing duties and no anti-dumping tariff, down from 9.89 per cent.
The U.S. International Trade Commission has 45 days to issue its final determination on whether the American lumber industry suffered harm.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump to announce Jerome Powell as next Fed chairman: AP
- Enbridge says Line 3 project progressing despite rising scrutiny in Minnesota
- Federal report shows workplace violence rarely dealt with properly
- Extended warranties may be unnecessary but offer peace of mind: experts
- Florida offers 20 per cent discounts to drum up Canadian tourism