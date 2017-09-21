TTC suing Manulife for alleged negligence related to benefits fraud scheme
Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:56PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Transit Commission is suing Manulife Financial for alleged negligence in connection with a benefits fraud scheme that first came to light three years ago.
To date, 170 TTC employees have been dismissed or have resigned or retired to avoid dismissal, and 10 former employees are facing criminal charges for their part in the alleged fraud.
In a statement of claim -- filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice -- the TTC alleges Manulife Financial did not have appropriate fraud management controls in place nor were there systems in place to detect and analyze unusual trends or patterns that might indicate fraud or abuse.
It maintains that Manulife breached its duties of care, which contributed to losses suffered by the TTC.
The TTC says it is seeking up to $5 million in reimbursement and damages.
The allegations in the statement of claim have not been proven in court.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada-EU trade enters new era as CETA comes into force
- Financials and energy sectors boost TSX, U.S. stock markets lose ground
- Conference Board expects 3.1 per cent growth this year, 2.0 per cent in 2018
- National Bank of Canada says data exposed includes name, birthdate and phone number
- Toronto-area family on the hook for $37K commission after failed home purchase