

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index is moderately lower this morning, weighed down by resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined 41.52 points to 14,983.01, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 46.53 points to 21,831.31. The S&P 500 index inched up 0.10 of a point to 2,465.20 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 13.35 points to 6,384.52.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.31 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 82.32 cents US.

In commodities news, the October crude contract was down 96 cents to US$48.13 per barrel and the October natural gas contract dropped six cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract declined $1.40 at US$1,348.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.09 a pound.