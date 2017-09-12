TSX up more than 100 points as Wall Street sets records; loonie falls
People walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP / Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 12:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 4:40PM EDT
Toronto's main stock index surged more than 100 points at the close, as the loonie registered its first losses in seven sessions.
The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 103.11 points to 15,143.41.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 82.24 cents US, down 0.21 of a U.S. cent.
In New York, stocks climbed to record highs on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.49 points to 22,118.86. The S&P 500 index edged up 8.37 points to 2,496.48 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 22.02 points to 6,454.28.
In commodities, the October crude contract added 16 cents to US$48.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up five cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $3.00 at US$1,332.70 an ounce and the December copper contract gave back three cents to US$3.04 a pound.
