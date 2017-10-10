

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Financial shares helped push Canada's main stock index higher today following the three-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced 42.04 points to 15,770.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 69.61 points to 22,830.68. The S&P 500 index was up 5.91 points to 2,550.64 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 7.52 points to 6,587.25.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.99 cents US, up 0.30 of a cent.

The November crude contract advanced $1.34 to US$50.92 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract climbed $8.80 to US$1,293.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents to US$3.06 a pound.