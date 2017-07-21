

Alexandra Posadzki, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto stock market's main index closed lower, driven down by energy stocks as crude oil futures declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.51 points at 15,183.13, with the energy sector losing 1.4 per cent and consumer discretionary stocks falling 0.97 per cent.

The telecom sector was up 0.44 per cent, while gold companies inched 0.13 per cent higher on a rise in bullion prices.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.71 points at 21,580.07, the S&P 500 index declined 0.91 points at 2,472.54 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 2.25 points at 6,387.75.

Andrew Pyle, a senior wealth adviser at Scotia Wealth Management, said the drop in U.S. stocks came in spite of strong economic data earlier this week.

"It's an interesting decline because if you look at the economic fundamentals coming out of the States this week, they generally were positive or better than expected -- retail sales, housing starts," said Pyle.

"It's a week where the fundamental picture actually looks a little brighter."

Investors may be running out of steam due to the political tumult in Washington, he added.

"The premise going into this year with a Republican White House and Republican Congress was that things would happen fairly quickly -- from health-care reform to, more importantly, fiscal reform, tax reform," said Pyle.

"That's not happening, so that's why we're starting to see investors getting a little disappointed and losing patience."

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.69 cents US, up 0.23 of a cent.

The September crude contract was down $1.15 at US$45.77 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 7.3 cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $9.40 at US$1,254.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly one cent at US$2.72 a pound.