TSX makes meagre gain, as energy and gold sectors weigh
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 12:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 4:34PM EST
TORONTO -- Gains in the health-care and telecommunications sectors helped prevent Canada's main stock index from falling into the red today, as energy and gold stocks weighed heavily.
The S&P/TSX composite index added 5.83 points to 16,004.40. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl. Inc. (TSX:VRX) and Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) had some of the biggest advances, up more than six per cent and nearly four per cent respectively at the closing of markets.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.09 points to 23,430.33. The S&P 500 index edged up 3.29 points to 2,582.14 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 7.92 points to 6,790.71.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.17 cents US, down 0.06 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the January crude contract was down 29 cents at US$56.42 per barrel and the December natural gas contract declined five cents to US$3.05 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract fell US$21.20 to US$1,275.30 an ounce and the December copper contract added three cents to US$3.09 a pound.
