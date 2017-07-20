

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto stock market edged higher this morning, with Rogers Communications providing some of the lift.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.61 points at 15,265.32, after 90 minutes of trading.

Shares in Rogers were at their highest level in more than a year after the company reported a higher second-quarter profit and stronger wireless subscriber growth than analysts expected.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.02 points to 21,622.73. The S&P 500 index was up 0.45 of a point to 2,474.28 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 0.85 of a point to 6,385.89

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.71 cents US, up from an average price of 79.40 cents US on Wednesday. The loonie hasn't closed above 80 cents US since June 2015.

The September crude oil contract was up 13 cents to US$47.45 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up two cents to US$3.09 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$3.20 to US$1,245.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up one cent to US$2.72 a pound.