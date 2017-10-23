TSX higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie down
People walk past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 12:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 11:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the telecom, technology and health care sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.13 points to 15,880.35, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.34 points to 23,349.97. The S&P 500 index was up 0.03 of a point to 2,575.24 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.18 points to 6,615.87.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.08 cents US, down from an average price of 79.36 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up 19 cents to US$52.03 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.90 to US$1,275.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at to US$3.17 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TSX higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie down
- Company that runs B.C. casino accused of illegal activity says it follows rules
- Bombardier manager goes to jail for defrauding company to fund lavish lifestyle
- Amazon says it received 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters
- Just For Laughs mandates RBC Capital Markets to look into sale of Rozon shares