TSX higher and loonie gains ground with U.S. markets closed
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:58AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, as U.S. stock markets were closed for their Thanksgiving holiday.
The materials, energy and industrials sectors helped push the Toronto market up, while the health-care group lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.06 points to 16,092.64, after 90 minutes of trading.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.58 cents US, up from an average price of 78.56 cents US on Wednesday.
The move came after Statistics Canada reported retail sales in September were up 0.1 per cent for the month.
Commodities markets were also closed for U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
