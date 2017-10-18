TSX edges higher, loonie up in late-morning trading
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.96 points to 15,819.86, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.11 points to 23,137.55. The S&P 500 index was up 2.33 points to 2,561.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.33 points to 6,625.99.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.13 cents US, up from an average price of 79.69 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was up 13 cents to US$52.24 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$3.30 to US$1,282.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down one cent to US$3.19 a pound.
