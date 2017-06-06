TSX down slightly, Canadian dollar up in late morning trading
Men look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP / Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO - The main Toronto stock index has been bobbing around the break-even point today.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.87 points to 15,399.91 after 90 minutes of trading.
Gold companies provided some lift to the index but that was offset by weakness in other sectors, including financial stocks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 25.31 points to 21,158.73, the S&P 500 index shed 4.01 points to 2,432.09 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.81 of a point to 6,294.88.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.27 cents US, up from Monday's average price of 74.17 cents US.
The July crude contract was down 24 cents at US$47.16 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $14.10 to US$1,296.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$2.56 a pound.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- GM shareholders reject proposal to split stock in two
- Ontario holds second cap-and-trade auction
- Nearly one in five first-time homebuyers received help with down payment: CMHC
- Greater Montreal Area posts record home sales in May
- Canada's path to weed legalization easier thanks to Uruguay, envoy claims