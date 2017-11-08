

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index erased most of yesterday's gains as energy and financials stocks slid, while U.S. markets were little changed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.44 points to 16,105.35, with the consumer staples sector one of the few bright spots.

South of the border, Wall Street posted minor gains as investors mulled U.S. President Donald Trump's election anniversary and his ability to cut taxes.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 6.13 points to 23,563.36. The S&P 500 index was up 3.74 points to 2,594.38 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 21.34 points to 6,789.12.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.56 cents US, up 0.34 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the December crude contract fell 39 cents to US$56.81 per barrel and the December natural gas contract gained two cents to US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.90 to US$1,283.70 an ounce and the December copper contract added a penny at US$3.10 a pound.