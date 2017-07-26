TSA expands new procedure for inspecting large electronics
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:10PM EDT
Passengers at all U.S. airports will soon face new measures for screening electronic devices bigger than a cellphone.
Security officers will ask travellers in regular lanes to take all larger devices out of their bag and put them in a bin by themselves, similar to the screening of most travellers' laptops.
Officials say it gives X-ray screeners a clearer picture of the devices.
The change won't apply to Precheck lanes.
The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday the new procedure will go nationwide in the coming weeks and months. TSA has been testing it at 10 airports for more than a year.
The Department of Homeland Security has been changing rules for electronics on international flights because of the threat that terrorists could hide bombs inside laptop or tablet computers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Via Rail seeks to limit scope of wheelchair and mobility aid policy
- Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar
- Whole Foods sales struggle shows Amazon buying a fixer-upper
- B.C.'s LNG outlook dims after $36B Pacific NorthWest LNG project scrapped
- Toronto's housing market downturn to be short-lived: CMHC