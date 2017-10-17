Trump's wealth, ranking fall in latest Forbes 400 list
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 2:03PM EDT
NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump's ranking in the Forbes list of wealthiest Americans has dropped, as the magazine said the value of some of his Manhattan real estate holdings has declined recently.
Forbes ranked the first billionaire president as the 248th-wealthiest person in America and put his wealth at $3.1 billion . The year before, he was ranked 156th and Forbes said he was worth $3.7 billion.
As a candidate, Trump said his net worth was more than $10 billion, but Forbes pegged that figure at $4.5 billion in September 2015. By Forbes' estimates, Trump's wealth has fallen 31 per cent in two years.
Forbes' list is once again topped by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $89 billion, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.
