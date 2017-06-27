Trump Organization to check out from Toronto hotel, condo tower
The entrance to the Trump International Hotel and Tower is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec.9, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 9:26AM EDT
TORONTO - The Trump Organization has agreed to sell the management contracts for the Trump International Hotel and Tower Toronto to JCF Capital.
The Trump name will be removed from the property.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Cheaper beer in N.B. spells trouble for N.S. border town: mayor
- Canada, China sign no-hacking agreement designed to protect trade secrets
- Trump Organization to check out from Toronto hotel, condo tower
- Global shares mixed, awaiting cues from central bankers
- Draghi: ECB will be cautious in adjusting stimulus effort