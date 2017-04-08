Trump: 'Only time will tell' on improving U.S.-China trade
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:53PM EDT
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- U.S. President Donald Trump says his meetings with China's President Xi Jinping went well but as for any progress on trade "only time will tell."
Trump tweeted Saturday that "It was a great honour to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous...goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade."
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the two sides would report back in 100 days on ways to make U.S.-China trade more balanced.
Trump has repeatedly hammered China for exporting more to the U.S. than it buys. He's also criticized China for grabbing jobs that could otherwise go to Americans.
The president is spending the weekend at his Florida resort after the two-day meetings with Xi.
