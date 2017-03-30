Trudeau defends Bombardier aid after executive compensation rose last year
Bombardier president and CEO Pierre Beaudoin arrives at the company's annual meeting Thursday, May 1, 2014 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:56PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's decision to provide federal assistance to Bombardier after the company's senior executives saw their compensation rise by nearly 50 per cent last year.
After touring a Magna auto parts facility in Brampton, Ont., today, Trudeau was asked several times how he can justify the $372.5-million loan package announced in February for Bombardier's CSeries and Global 7000 aircraft programs.
Trudeau says he respects the free market and the choices that companies make, but his government also has a responsibility to ensure public investments help create sustainable jobs.
Total compensation for the Montreal-based manufacturer's top five executives and board chairman was US$32.6 million in 2016, up from US$21.9 million the year before, according to a proxy circular ahead of Bombardier's annual meeting on May 11.
The hike came at a time when Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) laid off thousands of workers as part of a turnaround plan.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- TD Bank reviewing sales practice concerns: CEO
- Alberta premier checking to see if Saskatchewan's Wall breaking free-trade deal
- Brad Wall to meet with Trump cabinet members when he heads to Washington
- Air Canada lawsuit accuses Airbus of negligence in Halifax crash landing
- Trudeau defends Bombardier aid after executive compensation rose last year