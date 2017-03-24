TransCanada gets State Department's OK for Keystone XL pipeline
Miles of pipe for the stalled Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline are stacked in a field near Ripley, Okla. on Feb. 1, 2012. (Sue Ogrocki / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 4:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 7:30AM EDT
CALGARY -- TransCanada says it has received a presidential permit from the U.S. State Department that allows it to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.
Former president Barack Obama rejected the previous Keystone proposal saying it wasn't in the U.S. national interest.
The new administration has said repeatedly that President Donald Trump supports the project.
However, Keystone may face more hurdles.
TransCanada (TSX:TRP) still does not have deals with all the landowners in Nebraska on the proposed route.
The company also lacks a permit in that state and protesters promise they will try to stop the project, which will stretch from Alberta to refineries Texas.
