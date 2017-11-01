Trading of Hudson's Bay shares halted on Toronto Stock Exchange
A man leaves the downtown Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto, Jan. 27, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:41PM EDT
TORONTO -- Trading of Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares has been temporarily suspended on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The halt follows a tumultuous couple of months for the retailer.
In September, an activist investor in Hudson's Bay threatened to seek the removal of company directors unless it unlocked the substantial value in its real estate holdings.
Last month, the company sold off its storied Lord & Taylor property in the heart of New York City.
As part of the $1.6 billion deal, Hudson's Bay will lease out office space in its other locations, including floors of its downtown Toronto and Vancouver stores.
Earlier in the week, the retailer said it may sell its downtown Vancouver property.
