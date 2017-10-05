Trade deficit grows to $3.4 billion in August as exports move lower
Overall exports slipped 1.0 per cent to $43.6 billion in August. Export volumes fell 1.9 per cent for the month.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 9:16AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country's trade deficit increased to $3.4 billion in August compared with a $3.0-billion deficit in July.
The agency says a decline in exports drove the increased trade deficit, while imports were unchanged.
Overall exports slipped 1.0 per cent to $43.6 billion in August. Export volumes fell 1.9 per cent for the month.
The drop came as exports of consumer goods and basic and industrial chemical, plastic and rubber products, as well as metal ores and non-metallic minerals moved lower. Exports excluding energy products were down 1.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, total imports were virtually unchanged in August at $47 billion.
Canada's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $2.3 billion in August compared with $3.2 billion in July as the Canadian dollar strengthened relative to the U.S. currency.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Montreal area home sales hit eight-year high for September
- Toronto stock market shows moderate gain, loonie down at mid-morning
- Conservatives savage Liberal government over cancellation of Energy East pipeline
- Slide in average home price in Toronto ends but sales down 35 per cent
- U.S. expected to announce second round of punishing duties on Bombardier CSeries