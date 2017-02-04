

Jackie Dunham





From the moment the crowd watches with baited breath before the ball soars into the end zone to the wash of relief when the receiver makes the catch, the beloved game of football is filled with excitement that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

So what if it was possible to borrow the elements that make a big game riveting and use them to create a victorious presentation at work?

In the run-up to Sunday’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl, CTVNews.ca has rounded up some tips to help workers apply useful lessons from the football field to the boardroom in order to deliver a winning presentation.

Outline the play:

Before any important game, especially a Super Bowl, the coaches and players will typically script the first 20 offensive plays they’re going to run beforehand, according to career coach and outplacement consultant Jason Levin. In a phone interview from Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Levin explained that mapping out a script in advance can be helpful during a presentation as well.

“You need to outline key points of your message so that you’re clear,” Levin said.

Ted Frank, author of the new book “Get to the Heart” and a story strategist in California, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Wednesday that presenters should write down the three main points they want their listeners to take away from the talk. He said emphasizing three main points instead of 15 will help the audience retain the right information.

“They’re not going to remember 15 things but they can remember three.”

Frank said that once the three main points are decided, the rest of the presentation will be easier to write.

Build tension:

Frank said he believes the key element that makes anything interesting is tension. Whether it’s the long pass in the final quarter or a desperate field goal kick, Frank said the clenching anticipation people experience in that moment releases a neurochemical in their brains called cortisol, which causes them to focus.

As soon as that pass is caught or that ball soars between the goal posts, oxytocin is released in the audience creating an enjoyable and memorable feeling.

Frank said that buildup of tension and subsequent emotional release can be used to make any story more engaging, even a work presentation. He suggested saving the most interesting part of the presentation until later and using the supporting points to lead up to it.

“It becomes like a mic drop moment or the catch or the goal or that big thing that really cements in people’s minds,” Frank said.

On top of reordering the points of the presentation, Frank suggested taking long pauses for dramatic effect and walking slowly towards the crowd to create tension before offering the key point.

Practice, practice, practice:

To prevent a devastating fumble or an unwanted interception, football teams practice for hours on end in preparation for a big game. When it comes to delivering a presentation in front of work colleagues, that timeworn mantra “practice makes perfect” also applies.

Frank said he will practice his entire presentation 50 times and the first minute of it 100 times beforehand. He said knowing the information inside out will ease a presenter’s nerves and ensure a smooth delivery.

“Even if you’re a complete mess inside, even if someone asks you what your name is and you can’t answer it, because you’ve memorized that first minute and you’ve practiced it over and over again, I swear to God your mouth will know what to do,” he said.

Frank pointed to superstar quarterback Tom Brady’s tireless practising on his own time when he was wasn’t allowed to play during his “Deflategate” scandal suspension as an example of the dedication it takes to excel at something.

“It’s that preparation,” he said. “That’s what you can do on your game day.”

Both Frank and Levin agree that memorization means that presenters won’t have to rely on cue cards or notes, which can detract from the level of audience engagement.

Expect the unexpected:

Levin said that quarterback Peyton Manning was well known for his “wet ball drills” where he would dip the football in water before throwing it during practice so that he and his team would be ready rain or shine. Levin described Manning as one of the best quarterbacks to play in the rain because of that extra preparation. He said planning ahead for the unknown can also be useful when it comes to presentations at work.

What if the projector doesn’t work? Or the PowerPoint slideshow freezes? What happens if the presenter before goes on longer than their allotted time?

Levin said preparing for these and other unplanned situations will help a presenter adapt in the moment. He suggested practicing with a stopwatch and attempting to do the presentation in less time just in case. Frank recommended checking out the projector or any other equipment ahead of time to prevent unforeseen technical difficulties during the presentation.

Get your head in the game:

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has more than his fair share of experience in high-pressure situations. The star player will be leading his team to this Sunday’s Super Bowl for a record seventh time. A week before the game, he gave an interview to Maria Shriver’s online Sunday Paper about how he mentally prepares for an important game.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a big game or event — after these many years I’ve learned to ignore the noise,” Brady said. “I believe just as strongly in the importance of mental fitness as I do about physical fitness.”

In fact, the professional athlete said he even regularly performs online cognitive exercises in a program he helped develop to ensure he stays sharp.

Levin said presenters can learn from athletes like Brady by changing their mindset. He said coaches and players head into a game believing they’re going to win it and average people should do the same.

“Every presenter has got to believe the moment that they walk into the room that they’re going to be saying things that are going to be receptive and that there’s going to be a very good presentation,” he said.

Calm the pre-game jitters:

Nerves are commonplace among professional athletes and seasoned public speakers alike according to both Frank and Levin. They both confessed that even after many years, they still become nervous before every speaking engagement.

“Recognize that getting nervous is normal. Getting nervous shows that you’re human,” Levin said.

He suggested that anxious presenters should sing a song (what he does), jump up and down or do whatever it is that’s calming for them.

Frank added that they should try to see the room ahead of time, sort out potential technical difficulties in advance and memorize the presentation to alleviate some of the fear.

Don’t forget to have fun:

Despite the competitive nature of a game like football, the players and fans usually appear to be enjoying themselves more often than not. Levin said that enjoyment can also work wonders during a presentation. Although the majority of the population dreads public speaking, delivering information can actually be fun if you’re properly prepared, according to Levin.

“When you’re having fun people are going to relate to you more,” he explained.

Okay, now… ready, set, hut!